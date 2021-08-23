Not denied caste census demand, decision lies with PM Modi, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a team of 11 political leaders from the state, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday (August 23, 2021) to discuss the issue of a caste Census.

After the meeting, while talking to the reporters, CM Nitish Kumar said, “The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state assembly on caste census.”

“People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue. We are grateful to the PM for listening to us. Now, he has to take a decision on it,” CM Nitish Kumar added.

Delhi | People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue. We are grateful to the PM for listening to us. Now, he has to take a decision on it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Narendra Modi over caste census pic.twitter.com/8e2F0LYoNo — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also spoke on the issue. "In the interest of the nation, it will be a historical step, all the poor will benefit. When animals and trees are counted, then why not castes. When the government has no scientific data on the population, how can it make welfare policies?," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"When states will have caste data, then only it will be able to include castes in the state OBC list. If caste Census will lead to unrest, then the same logic applies to religion as well," Tejashwi added.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav also had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census. However, the Central government has so far refused to accede to the demand.

On July 20, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said, "The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census."

Additionally, BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Modi in a series of tweets said that his party is not against such an exercise. “BJP was never against caste-based census, we have also been part of resolutions passed in the legislative assembly and council in its support. The delegation that will meet PM Modi also includes a BJP representative," Sushil Modi wrote on Sunday.

“When the then government conducted a social, economic and caste-based assessment, there were shortcomings in data. The number of communities ran into lakhs. That report was not made public because of the errors. It was not part of the Census," he said in another tweet.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV