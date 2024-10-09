On Jammu Not Voting For NC-Congress Alliance, CM-Designate Omar Abdullah Says This

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday for the first time talked about the expectations of the public and party’s way forward. Abdullah was speaking after Congress and NC alliance managed to clinch 49 seats out of the 90 membered assembly making three seats more than the required majority mark of 46 seats and is poised to make the government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said, “Now the time has come for us to work for the benefit of the people of J&K. I am also acutely aware of the fact that there is a sharp divide between Kashmir & Jammu.” He stated that the incoming government would bear a significant responsibility as Jammu people need strong sense of belongingness.

Highlighting that his government will be the voice of the people, Omar Abdullah asserted, “The Government that comes in in the next few days will not be just NC’s government or of the alliance but of those that voted for us.” He indicated that the government would represent every individual in Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of their voting choices or participation in the election.

Abdullah added that special attention would be given to providing a sense of ownership and ensuring representation for areas with fewer MLAs in the coalition.

Meanwhile, NC leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday declared that Omar Abdullah is set to become the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. When questioned about the party’s choice, he confirmed, "Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister." He also emphasized, “People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5.”

Farooq Abdullah further commented that the election results clearly demonstrate the public's rejection of the abrogation of Article 370. "The people have given their verdict and proven that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are not acceptable to them," he noted. Expressing his gratitude, he added, "I am thankful to everyone that the people participated in the polls and did so freely. I am grateful to God for the results."