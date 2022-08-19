NewsIndia
NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form filling extended at aiapget.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

NTA AIAPGET 2022:The application form filling date has been extended by the exam conducting body. Candidates can now apply for AIAPGET till the date mentioned below, scroll down for more details.

 

Aug 19, 2022

NTA AIAPGET 2022: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 application form filling is being conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA. The NTA AIAPGET registration deadline has been extended, according to the revised timetable. Candidates can now apply for AIAPGET on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in - till August 27, 2022. Filling out the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form will now be available until 11:50 p.m. on August 27, 2022. 

Candidates are recommended to complete all form-filling processes, including fee payment, on time. If someone is unable to pay the fees for any reason, they have until 11:55 p.m. on August 28, 2022, to do so. ALSO READ: CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at cbse.nic.in- Check vacancies and other details here

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Important dates

Title Details
AIAPGET 2022 last date to apply August 27, 2022 till 11:50 pm
Last date to pay the fees August 28, 2022 till 11:50 pm
AIAPGET 2022 Correction Window August 29 to 31, 2022
AIAPGET exam dates To be announced later

NTA AIAPGET 2022; download the official notification here

Candidates should make a note of these dates for the NTA AIAPGET 2022 exam. They must visit the official website in case of any confusion or for the most recent changes. Additionally, AIAPGET 2022 exam dates and admit card information will be given later.


 

