NTA extends CUET PG 2022 registration date till July 10 at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check details

Students can now apply for CUET PG 2022 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till 5 PM on July 10, 2022, scroll down for the complete revised schedule.

Jul 03, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

NTA extends CUET PG 2022 registration date till July 10 at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check details

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 till July 10. Candidates can now apply for the CUET PG 2022 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till 5 PM on July 10, 2022. Earlier, the registration process for CUET PG was scheduled to be concluded on July 4, however, the testing agency has decided to extend the application date till July 10. 

Candidates can now apply for CUET PG till  5 PM on July 10 and pay the fee online till July 11, 2022. The Correction window for the now open on July 12, 2022, till 11:50 pm on July 14, 2022. NTA is conducting the CUET PG 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in 42 central universities across the country. Apart from these, other private and public universities have also decided to participate in the CUET PG 2022 admission process. CUET PG 2022 exam date has not been announced as yet and the same are expected to be released soon.

