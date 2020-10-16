NTA NEET 2020 result to be announced today — Check direct link here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Friday (October 16) announce the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level exam. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in.

As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode. Candidates should know that NEET 2020 result can only be downloaded up to 90 days from the date of declaration.

Here's the direct link to check NEET 2020 result.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final answer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

