NTA NEET Round 1 counselling result 2020 delayed — Check details here

NTA NEET Round 1 counselling result 2020: The result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been delayed.

"The seat processing for Round 1 of UG counseling has been delayed. Please stay in touch with the website for updates on declaration of result," said a notification.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the committee for the latest updates. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same would be available on the official website of the board i.e. mcc.nic.in. Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from November 6-12.

Since the counselling is being held online, no special documents will be needed at the time of registration, however, the following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute:

Admit card issued by NTA

Result/ rank letter

Date of birth certificate or Class 10 certificate

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

8 passports sized photographs

Provisional allotment letter

Identity proof

Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’.

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.