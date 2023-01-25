NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration Date, Application Form to be OUT Soon at nta.ac.in- Check Application Process Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam date on May 7. The examination agency, however, has yet to notify candidates of the NEET UG 2023 registration date. NEET UG is the country's single exam for admission to MBBS and associated programmes. The NEET UG 2023 application deadlines will be announced on the official websites of nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. In addition to the registration dates, the NTA will make the NEET 2023 exam pattern and syllabus public.

NEET UG 2023: Here's how to fill the application form

1. Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

3. Register online for NEET UG application with personal details

4. Fill the online NEET UG application with qualification details

5. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified

6. Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

7. Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023

The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration procedure will include phases such as registration, application form completion, image and signature upload, and application fee payment.