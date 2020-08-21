NTA releases UGC-NET, IGNOU OPENMAT, DU entrance test exam schedule on nta.ac.in

NEW DELHI: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised dates of various examinations including UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-AIEEA) exams. According to the revised schedule, UGC NET June will be conducted between September 16 and 25.

The agency released the exam schedule on its official website — nta.ac.in. The new exam dates were released after the Home Ministry approved the proposal of the Ministry of Education to conduct examinations in September.

The Delhi University entrance test will be held from September 6 to 11. IGNOU OPENMAT MBA exam will be held on September 15; whereas PhD entrance test will be conducted on October 4.

While the ICAR AIEEA UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8, the dates for its PG and PhD level exams have not been announced yet.

Moreover, NTA has postponed the AIPGET exam that was earlier scheduled for August 29. The exam will be held on September 29.

The admit cards will be available to download 15 days before the commencement of the exam. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the exam centres. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

NTA had initially scheduled these exams for the months of May and June but had to postpone all exams due to Coronavirus related lockdown.

NTA has already announced the dates of JEE Mains and NEET UG exams. The JEE Mains will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET UG will be held on September 13.