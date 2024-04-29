NTA UGC-NET 2024 June Exam Date Changed For UPSC CSE Prelims 2024, Check New Schedule Here ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the date for the UGC Net 2024 June examination. Earlier, the UGC Net 2024 exam was scheduled for June 16 but according to the new schedule will now be held on June 18, 2024. According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdish Kumar, the decision to shift the UGC NET exam date was take following the feedback received from the candidates.

Taking on X, UGC Chairman wrote, "The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification."

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the date of Examination for UGC - NET June 2024 due to UPSC CSE (Prelims) Examination – 2024 on the same date, i.e. 16 June 2024," stated NTA in its official notification.

Here's How To Apply For UGC Net 2024 June Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at- ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "UGC NET 2024 Registration"

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads "New Registration"

Step 4: Now fill in the the required details and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and download it for future reference