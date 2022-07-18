NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check eligibility, salary and more here
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply online through the official website- careers.ntpc.co.in, scroll down for direct link and more details
NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited the application for various posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply online for various posts through the official website- careers.ntpc.co.in. till 29 July 2022
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of Application process- 15 July 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022
Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022
NTPC has released notification for recruitment to the 60 vacant posts in the organisation that include posts from RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA for Renewable Energy.
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidates would be able to check their educational qualifications and other eligibility once the notification is available.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Go to the official website of NTPC Career Website careers.ntpc.co.in
- Click on ‘12th July 2022 Recruitment of experienced professionals in the area of Renewable Energy, Advt No. 18/22. Online application from 15.07.2022’
NTPC Recruitment 2022 Direct LINK to apply
- Enter your details correctly and make the payment.
- Finally click submit button
- Take the print of the application form.
