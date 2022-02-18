NTSE Final Result 2021 to release today on ncert.nic.in, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is all set to release National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Final Result 2021 today (February 18, 2022). Students who sat for NTSE can check the result through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

According to the information, the final result of the NTSE Stage II examination will be uploaded on the NCERT website on February 18, 2022 at 5 pm.

It may be noted that the Council has already released the provisional result on February 9, 2022 along with the OMR sheet.

NTSE Final Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download it for future need.

NTSE Stage II examination was conducted on October 24 last year. NCERT was supposed to release the results on February 11, 2022 earlier, but had been postponed. The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. The candidates can check the official site of NCERT for the latest information.

