'Number One In Crime...': PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Rajasthan’s Crime Situation, Slams Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showed his sorrow at the crime incidents in Rajasthan and said Congress “has destroyed the state” in the last five years. Speaking at a rally here, the Prime Minster became emotional and said the highest “number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan”. He said, “It hurts me that the state is on top in crime list, in incidents of crime…which state is on top, in riots…which state is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting… which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalit, which state has worst reputation…is this why you chose Congress?” he questioned.

Alleging that CM Gehlot has accepted his defeat, PM Modi said, "Gehlot ji himself knows that he is leaving". He said that, "Modi said, 'Gehlot ji said that his schemes should not be stopped after the BJP government comes, he has accepted defeat.' "Fear of defeat, Congress started cheating, after BJP government comes to power, paper leak mafia will be held accountable in Rajasthan," Modi said in the Chhittorgarh rally.

Mentioning the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, PM Modi said, "He came on the pretext of getting clothes stitched, even made a video of throat slit, had you ever imagined such a thing in Rajasthan?..."

Earlier today, PM Modi prayed at Sanwaliya Seth Temple before addressing a public rally. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the state. These include the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline, which will promote a gas-based economy, and a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) that will facilitate the transportation of mining produce from Kota and Jhalawar districts. He also announced the construction and widening of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Sawai Madhopur, which will ease the traffic congestion.