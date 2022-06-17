New Delhi: Amid the Nupur Sharma controversy and extreme reactions across the country, musician Vishal Dadlani's tweets expressing support for Indian Muslims have won appreciation from Shashi Tharoor. Dadlani took to Twitter and said that their "patriotism is not in question". "I want to say this to Indian Muslims on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus. You are seen & heard, loved & treasured. Your pain is our pain. Your patriotism is not in question, your identity is not a threat to India or to anyone else's religion. We are one Nation, one family (sic)."

The Congress politician, in reply to the tweet, was effusive in Dadlani's praise. "Warmly echoed, Vishal Dadlani - shabash for speaking for the vast silent majority!" wrote Tharoor.

Warmly echoed, @VishalDadlani -- shabash for speaking for the vast silent majority! https://t.co/HX1ZSgrbHZ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 16, 2022

Dadlani had then slammed Indian politicians for their divisive approach in another tweet.

I also want to say this to all Indians. I'm truly sorry about the ugly nature of Indian politics, that will happily divide us into smaller & smaller groups, until we each stand alone.



They are all doing that for personal gain, not for the people.



Don't let them win. https://t.co/h7pgTaFyjd — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 16, 2022



The Nupur Sharma Controversy

Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm ever since her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad on TV debate. Her comments also attracted a letter from the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet. The inflammatory remarks made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have also caused an uproar in the Arab world too. Many Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, condemned the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma. However, many people came out in support of Sharma too, including Ducth far-right politician Greet Wielders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.":@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27.

The Delhi Police had confirmed that it has provided security to Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.