\New Delhi: Amid the protests and uproar over certain BJP leaders' Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's comments against Prophet Mohammad across the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel called for a death sentence for suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. During an interaction with the media on Friday (June 10), Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel stated that former BJP leader Nupur Sharma should be hanged as if she is allowed to go easily, then 'such things' won't stop.

In a video shared by ANI, he further said, "Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect."

#WATCH Islam is a religion of peace, people are angry...Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she's allowed to let-go easily, then such things won't stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect...: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel pic.twitter.com/jUKkmvDb4V — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Violent protests erupt across country

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma`s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."

Protests broke out, on June 10, in many parts of the country such as Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks.

Nupur Sharma comment row: Delhi's Jama Masjid witnesses protest

Delhi’s Jama Masjid witnessed protests after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. However, distancing himself from the agitation, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said that "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against them.

Several Jamia Millia Islamia students also staged a demonstration on the university campus against Sharma’s controversial remarks.

Nupur Sharma comment row: Stone pelting in Uttar Pradesh

Protests in several parts of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn after people “pelted stones” at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set ablaze and police vehicles were also tried to be torched. The UP Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the crowd, while one policeman was hurt in Prayagraj, as per the officials.

Meanwhile, in Saharanpur, protesters demanded death sentence for Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet in a TV debate, which also triggered condemnation from Islamic countries.

Nupur Sharma comment row: Protests in Maharashtra

Several people from the Muslim community staged protests in various cities of Maharashtra demanding action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

(With agency inputs)

