Nusrat Jahan shamed Indian culture by applying 'sindoor', inviting Mamata to 'boubhat': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh once again trained his guns on Trinamool Congress MP and popular actor Nusrat Jahan in view of ongoing controversy surrounding her marriage with Nikhil Jain and her pregnancy rumours. The BJP leader said that Nusrat has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor and later claiming that she was 'never married'.

"Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her 'boubhat' (reception) and now she says she is not married," said Dilip Ghosh.

On June 22, West Bengal TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP has been trying to politicise the issue of actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan's marriage. "BJP is trying to politicise the personal matter of Nusrat Jahan. This is her personal family matter. If we start looking into the personal lives of others, it can be problematic for many people belonging to many parties," Ghosh told mediapersons here. "Nusrat Jahan officially informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat and other departments concerned two weeks back that her marriage annulment proceedings are in court," sources close to the TMC MP told ANI on Tuesday.

Popular Tollywood heroine and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan had earlier this month claimed in Kolkata that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not a legal one but a live-in relationship as their wedding in Turkey did not have recognition in Indian law.

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta, said in a statement that as her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with the Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid here.

The Basirhat MP went on to say that her visit to any place, for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone from whom she has separated. "All her expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by someone", she had stated.