Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757853
NewsIndia
ODISHA GOVERNMENT

Odisha Government Announces Portfolios - Who Gets What Ministry

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has retained key portfolios including Home and Finance, while distributing responsibilities such as Agriculture, Women's Development, and Education among his ministers, reflecting a diverse allocation strategy in the state's new BJP-led government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Odisha Government Announces Portfolios - Who Gets What Ministry

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping home, finance and several other departments to himself, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh 

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida

The other deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, a debutant MLA and the lone female in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism department.
Majhi was sworn in as the state’s first BJP chief minister here on Wednesday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi 

Apart from home and finance, the other departments which are also held by the chief minister are general administration and public grievances, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.

Suresh Pujari 

Veteran BJP leader Suresh Pujari was allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water departments.

Nityananda Gond 

Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities & backward classes Welfare, social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities departments, the statement said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools
DNA Video
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
DNA Video
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
DNA Video
DNA: How will Yogi convince Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?