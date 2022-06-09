हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Leopard

Leopard rescued from well in Odisha's Sambalpur using wooden ladder— Watch

The range staff along with the Odisha police and fire personnel lowered a ladder and the leopard jumped on it and mounted out of the well.

Leopard rescued from well in Odisha&#039;s Sambalpur using wooden ladder— Watch
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Odisha fire department on Wednesday (June 8) rescued a leopard from a well near Hindol ghat under Charamala range in the Sambalpur district. A wooden plank attached to a rope at both ends was lowered into the well to keep the big cat afloat, PTI reported. The range staff along with police and fire personnel lowered a ladder and the leopard jumped on it and mounted out of the well. "We got info about it from the Forest department. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder," Fire officer Mishra Kishan was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The leopard is in a stable condition, a forest official said. 

Watch the leopard's rescue operation here: 

As per the locals, the leopard likely fell into the well on Tuesday night and was discovered after some people heard its grunting roar in the morning. 

In another incident on Wednesday, two elephants got stuck in the Mahanadi river while crossing the waterbody in Cuttack’s Banki area, a forest official said. The incident happened near Bhagipur when the pachyderms were trying to reach Chandaka sanctuary from Sukasen forest, PTI reported. 

An official said the water level was very high near the spot and the rescue operation was on. The animals continued to be stranded as they were hesitant to cross the waterbody amid a deluge of people that were present at the river bank, the official said.

(With agency inputs)

