topStoriesenglish2571263
NewsIndia
ODISHA

Odisha Minister Murder Accused to Undergo Narco-Analysis, Polygraph Tests in Gujarat

A court in Odisha's Jharsuguda district had on Wednesday extended the police remand of the accused, Gopal Das, till February 13.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:50 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • The dismissed policeman who allegedly shot Odisha Health Minister to undergo narco-analysis, polygraph
  • A narco-analysis test involves intravenous administration of a drug that causes the subject to enter into a stage of anaesthesia

Trending Photos

Odisha Minister Murder Accused to Undergo Narco-Analysis, Polygraph Tests in Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: The dismissed policeman who allegedly shot dead Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das last month will undergo narco-analysis and polygraph tests as part of the investigation, officials said. A court in Odisha's Jharsuguda district had on Wednesday extended the police remand of the accused, Gopal Das, till February 13. The Judicial Magistrate First Class court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Crime Branch (CB) probing the case to conduct narco-analysis and polygraph tests on the dismissed policeman after the accused agreed to the proposal, Gopal Das's lawyer Harishankar Agarwal told reporters.

A narco-analysis test involves intravenous administration of a drug that causes the subject to enter into a stage of anaesthesia, during which the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

In a polygraph test, efforts are made to ascertain whether the subject is lying or not by tracking breathing rate, blood pressure, perspiration, and heart rate, while the person is asked various questions.

An official said that the crime branch along with the accused has already left for Kolkata from where they will fly to Gandhinagar.

Earlier, Gopal Das underwent several other tests conducted by a team at Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi.

One of the tests was done to ascertain his mental condition as the accused person's wife claimed that her husband was suffering from bipolar disorder that causes extreme mood swings, ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police S K Bansal along with Justice J P Das, the retired high court judge who is supervising the investigation, for the first time, visited Gandhi Chowk area in Brajrajnagar where Gopal Das shot the minister.

Bansal said, "It will take some more time for completion of the investigation. The crime branch has been investigating the case under the supervision of Justice JP Das.?
The probe team had on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the spot.

Justice Das said, "The investigation is on track. We are waiting for the psychological test reports."

On January 29, Gopal Das had fired two rounds from his service revolver, and one bullet pierced the minister's chest. He died in a hospital in Bhubaneswar the same day.

Live Tv

OdishaNaba Kishore DasOdisha health ministerOdisha Health Minister death

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?