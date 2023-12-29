Odisha SSC Excise Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for SI Posts

In an exciting development, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the OSSC SI Job Vacancy 2024, presenting a golden opportunity for eligible candidates. With a total of 33 Sub Inspector of Excise positions available, interested individuals are encouraged to grasp this chance by applying online before the deadline on 09-02-2024.

Key Dates for OSSC SI Job Vacancy:

Commencement of Online Application: 10-01-2024

Last Date for Online Application Registration: 09-02-2024

Final Submission Deadline for Online Applications: 12-02-2024

Online Application Editing Window: 10-01-2023 to 15-02-2023

Written Test Scheduled for March - June 2024

The OSSC SI Job Vacancy 2024 offers a multi-stage selection process, including a Written Examination, Physical Measurement & Endurance Test, and Certificate Verification. Candidates shortlisted based on the written test will undergo the Physical Endurance Test, which comprises specific criteria for both Men and Women.

Physical Endurance Test Criteria for OSSC SI Job Vacancy:

For Men:

Running 1.6 Kms in 8 minutes

Long Jump of 3.66 meters in length

For Women:

Running 1.6 Km in 10 minutes and 20 seconds

Long Jump of 2.77 meters in length

The OSSC SI Job Vacancy 2024 application process is fee-free, providing a hassle-free experience for aspiring candidates. To apply, eligible individuals need to submit their applications online by 09-02-2024. It is crucial to include all pertinent personal and academic information during the application process and have an active personal email ID and mobile number for registration. Scanned photographs and signatures should be uploaded as part of the online application, and candidates are advised to retain the completed application for future reference.

Stay tuned for updates on the OSSC SI Job Vacancy 2024 selection process, as only qualified candidates will progress to subsequent stages. Don't miss out on this exciting OSSC SI Job Vacancy opportunity – apply now!