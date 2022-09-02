NewsIndia
OFSS BIHAR 2022

OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List releasing TODAY at ofssbihar.in- Here’s how to download

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2022: OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List will be releasing today, September 2, 2022 on the official website, ofssbihar.in, scroll down for more details.

Sep 02, 2022

OFSS Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, announced yesterday, September 1, 2022, that the OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List will be releasing on September 2, 2022, which is today. The merit list will be available on ofssbihar.in today for candidates who enrolled for Class 11 Admissions. The OFSS Bihar Class 11th second merit list for 2022 will be released and made public on the OFSS Bihar Class 11 official website, ofssbihar.in. Candidates are encouraged to often check the official website for any new information.

The applicants point out that after the second merit list is published, you can go to the website and download it. Candidates who wish to view the OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List must provide their login information. 

OFSS 2nd Merit List 2022: Here's how to download

  •  Students need to visit the OFSS Bihar Official Website.
  • Then find the OFSS 2nd Merit List & Intimation letter Download Link.
  • Now click on the merit list link and then the letter download.
  • Enter the login details in the given section.
  • Now click on the download.
  • Then OFSS 2nd Merit List 2022 BSEB Inter will open.
  • Check the list and save it for further use.

Candidates should take note that, according to the BSEB's most recent announcement, those whose names appear on the second merit list may proceed with admissions. Once the merit list is made public, the admissions process will begin, and it will last until September 7, 2022.

 

