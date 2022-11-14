OJEE Round 2 Counselling Merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM at ojee.nic.in- Steps to register here

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE is conducting the OJEE Round 2 Counselling or Odisha NEET UG Counselling for candidates. According to schedule, OJEE Round 2 registrations are already open, and the Round 2 merit list will be published on ojee.nic.in today, November 14, at 5 p.m. Candidates who have not yet registered must do it as soon as possible because the merit list will be released today. On November 7, 2022, registration for Round 2 officially opened. The precise URL and instructions for applying will be posted here after the state merit list is released today. As stated in the schedule, candidates may withdraw from the admissions process on November 15, 2022, by 10 am.

Publication of Revised State Merit List November 14, 5 pm Withdrawal (Resignation) from Admission Process November 15, 5 pm Choice Filling and Locking by Eligible Candidates November 15, 11 am to November 16, 11.55 pm 2nd Round Provisional Allotment November 18, 5 pm Invitation for Query, if any, related to Provisional Allotment November 19, 5 pm Publication of 2nd Round Allotment and Downloading of Allotment Letter November 20, 5 pm Provisional Admission by Paying Admission Fees and Reporting at OJEE Cell November 21, 10 am to November 24, 5 pm

OJEE Round 2 Counselling: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in

Then click on the yellow option which reads “Counselling for MBBS/BDS Course”

A new page will open and then click on 2nd Round Registration for MBBS/BDS Course

Then register yourself and fill in all the details

Pay fees and submit the form

Download the form and keep a copy

The merit list will be released today at 5 p.m., therefore applicants are urged to complete the registration forms as soon as possible.