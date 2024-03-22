Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, while reacting to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated that the BJP is utilizing all its power to suppress the opposition ahead of the elections.

Omar Abdullah, expressing his views on his Twitter handle, remarked, "Aisi Taisi Democracy. Despite claiming over 400 seats, the ruling party exhibits remarkable nervousness. The arrest of a sitting opposition CM by a pliable central agency just days after the general elections were announced is a stain on democracy."

Speaking to Zee News, Omar further emphasized that this is the second instance of a sitting chief minister being arrested during nighttime. Kejriwal's arrest highlights the ruling party's excessive nervousness, he said, labeling it a "blot" on democracy. Omar extended his party's support to the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that they stand with him.

Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy. @JKNC_…

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister, condemned Kejriwal's arrest, deeming it unfortunate. Mufti accused the BJP of employing muscle power, striving to achieve their claim of 400 seats by any means necessary. She criticized the arrest of a sitting CM without concrete evidence and accused the BJP of selectively targeting opposition leaders. Mufti highlighted that those who oppose the BJP often face legal repercussions, while those who join the party seem to evade consequences for their actions. She asserted that the BJP aims to eliminate opposition forces before the elections.

Kejriwal, who also serves as the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The court on Friday sent Delhi CM in a 6-day ED custody after the central agency sought 10-day remand.