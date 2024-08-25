Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782827https://zeenews.india.com/india/omar-abdullah-welcomes-amit-shah-s-remark-on-nc-manifesto-says-thankful-to-the-home-minister-for-omar-abdullah-welcomes-amit-shah-s-remark-on-nc-manifesto-says-thankful-to-the-home-minister-for-2782827.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Omar Abdullah Welcomes Amit Shah’s Remark On NC Manifesto, Says 'Thankful To The Home Minister...'

 Omar Abdullah said that Home Minister Amit Shah is mentioning the our manifesto which means our campaign has attracted his attention.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Omar Abdullah Welcomes Amit Shah’s Remark On NC Manifesto, Says 'Thankful To The Home Minister...'

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on the National Conference's manifesto. Speaking during an election campaign in Ganderbal district, Omar addressed a query about Shah’s comments on the NC manifesto.

“I thank Amit Shah for mentioning the manifesto of a small party. It means our campaign has attracted his attention. I reviewed our manifesto after Shah's remarks on X, and I found that none of the issues he mentioned are actually in our manifesto. However, it is a significant achievement for us that the Home Minister of the country has read our party’s manifesto,” Abdullah said. 

Regarding reports of Jamaat-i-Islami (JeI) contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “The beauty of democracy is that anyone can contest elections. I saw news that JeI was trying to get its ban lifted to participate in the elections. Unfortunately, the government did not lift the ban even after the elections were announced. Now, there are reports that JeI is fielding candidates as independents, which is a welcome step. Let them present their manifesto and promises, and it is up to the people to decide whom they will choose.”

Omar addressed a public rally in Ganderbal district, where speculation suggests he might contest from two places in Kashmir, possibly including Ganderbal. However, the party has not yet made any official announcement.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh