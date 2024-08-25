Omar Abdullah Welcomes Amit Shah’s Remark On NC Manifesto, Says 'Thankful To The Home Minister...'

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on the National Conference's manifesto. Speaking during an election campaign in Ganderbal district, Omar addressed a query about Shah’s comments on the NC manifesto.

“I thank Amit Shah for mentioning the manifesto of a small party. It means our campaign has attracted his attention. I reviewed our manifesto after Shah's remarks on X, and I found that none of the issues he mentioned are actually in our manifesto. However, it is a significant achievement for us that the Home Minister of the country has read our party’s manifesto,” Abdullah said.

Regarding reports of Jamaat-i-Islami (JeI) contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “The beauty of democracy is that anyone can contest elections. I saw news that JeI was trying to get its ban lifted to participate in the elections. Unfortunately, the government did not lift the ban even after the elections were announced. Now, there are reports that JeI is fielding candidates as independents, which is a welcome step. Let them present their manifesto and promises, and it is up to the people to decide whom they will choose.”

Omar addressed a public rally in Ganderbal district, where speculation suggests he might contest from two places in Kashmir, possibly including Ganderbal. However, the party has not yet made any official announcement.