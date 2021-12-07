हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron scare

Omicron scare: 3 more international travellers admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Three more international travellers -- two COVID-19 positive and another suspected case -- were admitted on Monday to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new variant Omicron, officials said.

"There are a total of 26 people -- 19 positive cases and 7 suspected cases -- in the facility at present. Of the three international travellers who arrived today, two have been found COVID-19 positive. All three are Indians and have come from Dubai, France and the UK," Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has 'mild symptoms'.

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative for Omicron.

Another official said those who have tested negative for Omicron will be kept at the facility till they test negative for COVID-19 twice. 

Tags:
Omicron scareLNJP hospitalOmicronCOVID-19Coronavirus
