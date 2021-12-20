हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron scare: Night curfew in 8 Gujarat cities extended till December 31

The night curfew will continue from 1 am to 5 am in morning till December 31.

(Source: PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the emerging threat of the Omicron spread and expected footfall of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Gujarat government on Monday (December 20) extended the night curfew till December 31 in eight of its major cities.

The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh from 1 am to 5 am in the morning till December 31.

Restaurants in these cities can operate with 75% sitting capacity till midnight while the cinema halls are allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

The development comes after Gujarat on Monday reported four more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus taking the state’s tally to 11.

A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant.

The non-resident Indian tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on December 15, a health department official said on Sunday.

Pan India, Omicron case count has reached 153 with Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1) infections.

