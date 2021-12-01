हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

Omicron threat: 6 passengers travelling from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total 3476 passengers travelled from "at risk" countries in 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm today. 

Representational image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that as many as six passengers travelling from the "at risk" countries have been tested positive for the COVID-19 amid new coronavirus variant Omicron scare.

"All 3476 passengers were administered RT PCR Tests, wherein only six passengers were found COVID-19 positive. The samples of the COVID-19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for Whole Genomic Sequencing. The government of India continues to keep track of the evolving situation, and support States and UTs in the fight against the pandemic through a "whole of Government" approach," the ministry said.

The countries in the ‘at-risk’ category are European countries, which includes the United Kingdom, besides South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. 

In view of the seriousness of Omicron, the Delhi Government has imposed the duty of additional district magistrates (ADMs) and SDMs of different districts at the airport to strictly implement the order of DDMA. According to this order, from 1 December 2021 to May 15 2022, the ADM and SDM of different districts along with the supporting staff will give duty at the airport on the day-night shift.

