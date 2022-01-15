On Army Day, PM Modi hails soldiers - Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism

New Delhi: January 15 is celebrated in India as Army Day and this occasion today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety. PM Modi added that India is also proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in peacekeeping missions overseas.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in peacekeeping missions overseas as well," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings. "Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," read the tweet from his official handle.

Army Day is observed to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) - laid wreaths and paid obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.

