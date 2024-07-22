On Budget 2024 Eve, PM Modi Hints At Continuing Reforms, Welfare Initiatives For Common People

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 7th Budget tomorrow with people expecting sops for all the sections. While taxpayers are expecting relief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that the NDA government will continue its reform momentum with people-centric initiatives. Speaking today, Prime Minister Modi said that the NDA government's third consecutive term is a matter of pride.

"It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that the NDA government will fulfil the guarantee as promised by him. "I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. This budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," said PM Modi.

Later in the evening, PM Modi also hailed the Economic Survey. "The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat," said Modi.

On the other hand, the Congress alleged that the Economic Survey released by the government presented a 'cherry-picked' view of the economy and claimed that India is experiencing its 'most precarious and difficult' economic situation in many years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.