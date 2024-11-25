On First Day Of Winter Session, PM Jabs Congress With 'Hooliganism', 'Rejection' Barbs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need for constructive discussions as the Parliament's Winter Session commenced. Speaking to the media before the session, Modi called for healthy debates on pressing national issues. He also targeted the Congress, accusing the party of undermining parliamentary traditions and democracy, stating that those "rejected 80-90 times by the people" show disrespect towards democratic institutions.

The Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the ongoing parliamentary session, marking the beginning of the 75th year of India's Constitution. He stated, "The last phase of 2024 is underway, and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution."

Taking jab at the opposition and Congress, PM Modi stated, "Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people.”

"The most important thing is that the new members of parliament who come with new ideas and energy are usurped by some people. They do not even get the opportunity to speak in the Parliament," PM added.

He further said that the people of the country take note of all actions and, when the time comes, they also deliver punishment.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session were adjourned until 12 noon on Monday after paying homage to deceased members, including two MPs who had won parliamentary elections earlier this year.

Speaker Om Birla, addressing the House, mourned the passing of Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, the MP from Maharashtra's Nanded constituency, and SK Nurul Islam, the representative from West Bengal's Basirhat seat.

The Winter Session of Parliament begin on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20.