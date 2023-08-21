CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing state secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday hit out at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi over his opposition to the Bill seeking abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in the state, saying that the latter should change his name to ‘RSS Ravi’.

Addressing a valedictory function at the one-day hunger strike staged by the DMK youth wing and doctors over the demand seeking exemption of the state from the central exam, Stalin questioned the Governor’s authority. "Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has got so much arrogance. Who are u, Governor? What authority do you have? He is not RN Ravi, he is RSS Ravi,” Stalin said.

Stalin further said that the Governor has no role other than that of a “postman”, who should forward all matters approved by the state Assembly to the President. A man in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai ended his life by hanging after his 19-year-old son died by suicide on August 13, after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, police said.



According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant and hanged himself a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice. Udhayanidhi further held the Central government responsible for the suicide of the NEET aspirant after failing to clear the exam twice and called it a "murder."

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi Stalin said "It's not suicide it is a murder, Central Government is responsible for this and AIADMK is joining hands with them. I did not participate in this protest as a minister or MLA. I have participated here as the brother of the student who died while preparing for NEET..."

(DMK)'s student wing and the medical wing began a state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in Chennai on Sunday. Udhayanidhi Stalin also participated in the one-day hunger strike in Chennai organized by the DMK student wing and the medical wing.

The state-wide demonstration is against state Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to ban the NEET examination in the state and the Central government. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK leaders ended the hunger strike in Chennai on Sunday evening.