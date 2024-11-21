Dhirendra Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham and a prominent Hindu religious leader, has launched the “Hindu Jagao Yatra” (Awaken Hindus March) in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The nine-day march aims to eliminate caste discrimination and untouchability within Hindu society while promoting unity among Hindus. The initiative, which began today, has drawn thousands of devotees to Bageshwar Dham.

During a conversation with Zee News TV, when Dhirendra Shastri was asked about Hindus and Muslims, he said that even Muslims can join the yatra. Shastri said that he doesn't have any problem with Muslims. When asked about the '15 Minutes' remark often reiterated in vague statements by Hyderabadi brothers (Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi), Shastri said that if they need 15 minutes, 'give us five minutes'. When cross-questioned about what would he do in five minutes, Shastri said that he is not a goon and wouldn't indulge in violence. The Bageshwar priest said that he would unite Hindus in five minutes.

Yatra For Hindu Unity

Known for his calls to unite Hindus and his advocacy for a Hindu nation, Shastri has embarked on this march with a firm resolution for Hindu solidarity. The event started with a mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa and will culminate at Orchha Dham on November 29. Along the 160-kilometer route, Shastri plans to stop at several locations to host grand devotional events, including bhajan evenings.

Dhirendra Shastri has consistently spoken about the need for Hindus to organize and unite. In a recent interview, he reiterated that if necessary, he would expand this march nationwide. He believes the yatra will help bridge caste divides and eradicate untouchability within the community.

Controversy Before the March

On the eve of the yatra, Shastri sparked a political controversy with a statement suggesting that India's national song, Vande Mataram, should also be sung in mosques. This remark has triggered a heated political debate across the country, further polarizing opinions about his message and methods.

Massive Turnout at Bageshwar Dham

The launch of the march saw thousands of devotees gathering at Bageshwar Dham to lend their support to the initiative. Shastri’s followers see this as a transformative step toward creating a unified Hindu identity and combating societal divisions.

As the march progresses, it will not only test Shastri's ability to mobilize people but also amplify the broader debate on Hindu unity, caste reform, and the role of religion in India’s socio-political landscape. The yatra will end after eight days on November 29, with a grand finale at Orchha Dham.