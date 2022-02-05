On who will be Punjab CM face tomorrow question, Navjot Sidhu's cryptic answer

Punjab Congres chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, when asked the typical question on who is likely to be party's Chief Minister candidate tomorrow, came out with a cryptic reply - "CM will be made only when party gets 60 MLAs".

The state Congress chief said, "no one is talking about how to get these 60 seats, only question that is being asked is - who will be CM face". "People are the ones who decide a state's Chief Minister," he added.

Sidhu also stressed that a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys the people's trust can only ensure 60 contestants get elected as legislators.

However, Sidhu added that a chief ministerial face will decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not, referring to the number 60, one more than 59 lawmakers needed to form government in Punjab with 117-member assembly.

Notably, a party needs 59 seats out of a total of 117 assembly segments for forming the government in Punjab.

For the last several weeks, both Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's nominee for the top post.

Addressing the media in Amritsar on Saturday, Sidhu who is contesting from Amritsar East seat, said he was never a "worshipper of power."

"But today Punjab has to decide a big thing. A person will become CM if there are 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about 60 MLAs. Nobody talks about on which roadmap the government will be formed," he said.

Sidhu again batted for his Punjab Model for bringing the state back on its feet.

It is not Sidhu's model but state's model and if anyone has a better model he will accept that too.