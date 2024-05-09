Srinagar: In downtown Srinagar, once notorious for stone pelting and election boycotts, today sees hundreds participating in vibrant election campaigns and rallies. Fatehkadal's "Sher Khas" area, long considered off-limits for mainstream politicians, witnessed a remarkable event.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, known for asserting Kashmir's instability in every rally, successfully held a colourful event there. She not only conducted the rally but also visited the renowned dargah "Khanke Moullah" with her supporters. Mehbooba contends that despite appearances, this isn't a sign of peace and prosperity. She emphasizes that people are disheartened, feeling imprisoned, and now seek to voice their dissent through voting, aiming to send a message to Delhi.

Mehbooba Mufti said “Hem we don’t want this peace of silence of the graveyard, people have to tell Delhi by casting their votes what has happened in 2019, whatever you have snatched illegally, you have to return it. Mehbooba said the government is creating problems for the PDP and NC, but we are hopeful that the voting will be good."

A big change is being seen in the Kashmir valley, for the first time in the last three decades, election campaign rallies are being held in those areas which were once considered disturbed and a stronghold of terrorists.

Regional political parties campaigned at Jamia Masjid, Fateh Kadal in Srinagar's Nowhatta area, Eidgah in downtown and the historic Lal Chowk. These areas were once famous for stone pelting and election boycott. The voting percentage in Kashmir has always been low, but this time the situation has completely changed. It seems that looking at the participation of people in the election rallies, all the previous voting percentages will be broken, because people are ready to vote, and they say that voting is the only way to get their rights.

Saira, who came to hear the speech, said, "Voting can be beneficial, we can get progress. I think a lot of change has happened, people say we will cast our vote, we will not waste our vote, a lot of change has come."

Another supporter Ashraf said, "A lot of change is happening in our Downtown. Young leaders have come forward. It seems that these leaders will do something for the youth. The issue will be resolved only through elections, our voice will go forward."

Before Mehbooba Mufti's rally, APNI party president Altaf Bukhari held a roadshow from Dastagir Sahib's Dargah in Khanyar to the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar's downtown area. Many people and party workers attended the rally and agreed that change is taking place in Kashmir.

The BJP has praised the central government's policies for Kashmir, especially the removal of Article 370. He said that Modi and Amit Shah have played an important role in establishing peace in Kashmir and the steps taken by them have helped establish peace in Kashmir.

Altaf Thakur (BJP Jammu and Kashmir state unit spokesperson) said, “The fact that these state leaders are openly campaigning in downtown today has been possible due to the policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Modi ji has created a new Kashmir by removing Article 370.”

Political parties are also holding rallies in self-governing districts like Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam, which were once considered strongholds of terrorist organizations. People's Democratic Party candidate from Srinagar constituency Wahid Para also held a roadshow from Pulwama district of South Kashmir to the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He was accompanied by hundreds of party workers and the slogans raised by him and his party workers echoed in the clock tower area of ​​​​Lal Chowk in Srinagar.