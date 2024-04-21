'Once Won 400 seats, Now Grappling For...': PM Modi Hits Out At Congress In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Making a sharp attack on the deteriorating condition of the Congress party about the declining state of the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the party, which once secured 400 seats, now struggles to compete for 300 seats in the current Lok Sabha election. He characterised the party as a "symbol of instability."

Speaking at a public rally in Jalore, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the nation was punishing the Congress for its "sins". Slamming the congress party PM Modi claimed that the country does not want to return to the conditions that existed before 2014. " PM Modi said.

"Every time the public has blessed the BJP, this time too, the people of Jalore-Sirohi are saying 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'. In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, half of Rajasthan has taught a good lesson to the Congress party,” He added.

The Prime Minister went on to criticise the former Congress president, without explicitly mentioning Sonia Gandhi, for opting to enter Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route. He said that the current state of the Congress party is a result of its own actions. He pointed out that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was sent to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, and now another Congress leader is in Rajya Sabha. He said that people who knew they could not secure a seat, ran away from the race.

Rajasthan has 25 seats in the Lok Sabha. The first round of voting for Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats took place on Friday. On April 26, Rajasthan's remaining 13 seats will be up for election in the second phase.