Road accident

One dead, 6 injured after speeding car hits multiple vehicles in Noida

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death while six others, including a 3-year-old child, sustained injuries after a rashly driven car struck two vehicles in Uttar Pardesh's Greater Noida, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu while his wife Priya (30) and son Krishna (3) are presently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The other injured were Harsh Makkar (40), his wife Seema (35), one Ice Cream vendor Ranjeet Sarkar (32) and one pedestrian Varun Kashyap (35).

According to the official, the accident took place at Parthala Market, behind Amrapali Platinum around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday. "The accused cab driver, Rajnikanth, was rashly driving an Ertiga car, which went out of control and first hit Harsh and Seema who were in a Santro car," Station House Officer, Sector 113 police station told IANS.

He said that after hitting the Santro car, the accused driver then hit a motorcycle on which three people -- Himanshu, Priya and their 3-year-old son Krishna were travelling. "Himanshu has succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his wife Seema is still said to be critical," the officer said.

Apart from hitting two vehicles, the alleged car also struck two people -- ice cream vendor Ranjeet and pedestrian Varun. "They have also received injuries and are currently undergoing treatment," said the official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that the accused driver has been arrested and the car has been seized. "Whether he was in an inebriated state at the time of incident will be confirmed when his medical report comes out," he said.

