One dead, at least 10 others injured in bus-container collision in Noida due to dense fog

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar: At least ten persons were injured, with one death, after their bus crashed with a container vehicle in the Dankaur area this morning owing to fog. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been sent to a hospital said the Gautam Nagar Police.

