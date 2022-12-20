One dead, at least 10 others injured in bus-container collision in Noida due to dense fog
At least ten persons were injured, with one death, after their bus crashed with a container vehicle in the Dankaur area this morning owing to fog. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been sent to a hospital said the Gautam Nagar Police.
