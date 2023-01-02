One killed after blast near site of Sunday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An explosion occurred in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. At least 5 people were injured and a child succumbed to injuries in the explosion. The blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's attack in the Upper Dangri village. Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh informed that another IED was spotted at the site and it was being cleared.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

