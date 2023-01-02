topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJOURI ATTACK

One killed after blast near site of Sunday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The explosion occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's attack in the Upper Dangri village and chlid succumbed to injuries in the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

One killed after blast near site of Sunday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An explosion occurred in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. At least 5 people were injured and a child succumbed to injuries in the explosion. The blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's attack in the Upper Dangri village. Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh informed that another IED was spotted at the site and it was being cleared.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack in Rajouri an announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a Govt job to the next of kin of each of those civilians killed in the attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh he announced.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896