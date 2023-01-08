topStoriesenglish
'One phone call to Nitish Kumar and...': Prashant Kishor reveals Bihar CM's strategy; terms Tejashwi Yadav 'Bhasmasura'

Reacting to Prashant Kishor's statement, Bihar BJP Spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged that PK and Nitish are two different people from the body but one from their mind. 

Jan 08, 2023
  • Political strategist Prashant Kishor termed Tejashwi Yadav a 'Bhasmasura'.
  • He also hinted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is using the RJD for his political gains.
  • Kishor said that making Tejashwi Chief Minister in 2025 is a well-thought-out strategy of Nitish Kumar.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor who is touring Bihar under the banner of 'Jan Suraj' to create political awareness has termed Tejashwi Yadav a 'Bhasmasura'. He also hinted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is using the RJD for his political gains. Speaking to the media in Motihari, Kishor said that making Tejashwi Chief Minister in 2025 is a well-thought-out strategy of Nitish Kumar. PK also said that he is not doing this campaign to join the government.

"I am not doing a big campaign like this to become a part of the current government. Even after doing all this, if I call Nitish Kumar today, you will find me in his cabinet tomorrow. No one has stopped me from joining the government in Bihar....Nitish Kumar neither loves Tejashwi Yadav nor is a fan of him. What do you think that I don't know about the relationship between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav? You don't know more than me.  This is his well-thought-out strategy that if he (Nitish) has to continue till 2025, then keep RJD aligned. And before going out, make this Bhasmasura sit on the head of the people of Bihar so that when they suffer, they will remember that Nitish was better than Tejashwi," said PK.

PK was reacting to Kumar's statement where he said that Tejashwi would be the next chief minister of Bihar. Kishor said that if a good man becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after the 2025 assembly elections, then people will say that it is good that they got rid of Nitish. "But if any RJD leader becomes the CM, people will say that Nitish Kumar was better than him," said Kishor.

Reacting to PK's statement, Bihar BJP Spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged that PK and Nitish are two different people from the body but one from their mind. He was hinting that PK is working on the directions of Nitish Kumar. 

