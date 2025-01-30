One Stampede Or Two? Maha Kumbh Witnessed Two Stampedes On Same Day- At Sangam And Jhunsi, Claim Reports

Maha Kumbh Stampede: The unfortunate stampede at the Sangam nose in Maha Kumbh claimed 30 lives while over 60 people were injured. While this stampede took place around 1 am, another stampede took place hours later which went largely unreported, claimed some media reports including Lallantop and some local channels. However, the Uttar Pradesh administration has so far no made any statement on the second stampede which reportedly took place around 6am, two kilometres away from the Sangam nose and towards the Jhunsi.

While the number of casualties from the second stampede is yet to be confirmed, the report quoted eyewitnesses claiming seeing several bodies, which were transported in trucks and ambulances. The news report captured the piles of clothes, slippers and belongings of affected people being removed using excavators. There was a kiosk of Halidram and an employee of the outlet confirmed seeing four bodies inside as people jumped in to save themselves from the stampede.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate reacted sharply to the report and said, "What I am hearing in this report is horrifying. Another stampede took place near Jhunsi during the Maha Kumbh After the stampede, about 8 tractor loads of people's belongings were removed from there using JCB."

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital on Thursday to meet the injured devotees following the incident that occurred at Sangam area during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Wednesday.

During their visit, both senior officials met each injured pilgrim, inquiring about their condition and the treatment they were receiving. They also instructed doctors to ensure there was no shortage in medical care.

CM Adityanath had on Wednesday directed the chief secretary and the DGP to go to Maha Kumbh for an on-ground and in depth review into the tragic episode.