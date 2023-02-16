One Terrorist Killed As Army, J&K Police Foil Infiltration bid Along LoC in Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar: Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's border district Kupwara. One terrorist has been killed in the operation carried out in the Saidpora forward area of Kupwara. Police said that the joint team is still searching the area to ensure there are no infiltrators left anymore. It is trying to recover arms and ammunition if dumped in the area.

Confirming the incident, the official handle of Kashmir zone police tweeted, “During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of Army & Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has neutralised one infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow."

This is the first infiltration attempt made by terrorists in the Kashmir region, while third of this year in Jammu Kashmir.

There has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations after a renewed ceasefire agreement was implemented by India and Pakistan three years ago. However, several infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists have been reported during this time.

Security officials have said that the terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan remains intact with terrorists waiting to sneak into India.