One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saimoh area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Tuesday (June 2). Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are carrying out the search operation in the area. The identity of the eliminated terrorist is still unknown.

A top police official told that one terrorist has been killed in the encounter so far while one to two more are believed to be trapped.

Earlier, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on Monday night on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorirsts opened fire on them which was retaliated by the security forces thus triggering an encounter. He further added that earlier terrorists were asked to surrender but they refused and started firing on security forces.