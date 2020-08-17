हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A Jammu and Kashmir police official said on Monday (August 17) that one terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter that broke after the terror attack between forces and terrorists in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir. 

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The encounter broke out in the same area where a joint team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists on Monday morning. Notably, one SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police and two CRPF soldiers got martyred in the attack. 

The encounter broke out in the same area where a joint team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists on Monday morning. Notably, one SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police and two CRPF soldiers got martyred in the attack. 

IGP kashmir vilay Kumar confirmed the encounter and said that one terrorist got killed in on going encounter. It is learnt that the body of the slain terrorist was recovered along with an AK-47 rifle.

Earlier on Monday, two CRPF soldiers and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police got martyred after some unidentified opened fire on them in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 17).

The terrorists attacked a joint naka party of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. Security forces cordoned off the area and search operation was launched to arrest the terrorists.

