Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Recruitment 2022: Tomorrow (May 15, 2022) is the last day to apply for over 3,600 vacancies released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India. As per the official notification released on ONGC's official website at ongcindia.com, the Corporation is hiring apprentices for its 20 work centers.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Northern Sector - 209 vacancies

Mumbai Sector- 305

Western Sector - 1,434

Eastern Sector- 744

Central Sector- 228

Southern sector -694

ONGC Recruitment: Age limit

Minimum age: 18

Maximum age: 24, i.e, the candidate must have been born between May 15, 1998, and May 15, 2004.

ONGC Jobs: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at an ITI/Technical Institution approved by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Jobs 2022: How to apply

Interested Candidates can apply on ONGC's official website at ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Click to check the official notification

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The application process will end on Sunday, May 15 (6 PM).