हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Over 3600 apprentice vacancies, check stipend and other details here

The stipend for graduate apprentices is Rs 9000 per month.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Over 3600 apprentice vacancies, check stipend and other details here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for the applications for the recruitment of 3614 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com till May 15, 2022.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 3614 apprentice vacancies in the organization, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates can get the educational qualification criteria for various posts here.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate applying for the apprenticeship should be between 18-24 years old as of May 15, 2022.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

 “Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration," stated the ONGC in the official notification.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice:  Rs 9,000

Trade Apprentices : Rs 7,700 - 8,050

Diploma Apprentices: Rs 8,000

It is pertinent to note that the result/ selection list will be out on May 23rd.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ONGC RecruitmentONGC Recruitment 2022Government jobs
Next
Story

Delhi's 'Muhammadpur' is now 'Madhavpuram', announces BJP; calls old name ‘symbol of slavery’

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against Sanjay Raut