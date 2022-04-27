New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for the applications for the recruitment of 3614 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com till May 15, 2022.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 3614 apprentice vacancies in the organization, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates can get the educational qualification criteria for various posts here.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate applying for the apprenticeship should be between 18-24 years old as of May 15, 2022.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

“Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration," stated the ONGC in the official notification.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000

Trade Apprentices : Rs 7,700 - 8,050

Diploma Apprentices: Rs 8,000

It is pertinent to note that the result/ selection list will be out on May 23rd.

