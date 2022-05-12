Online Quran & Arabic Classes For Kids & Beginners With Native Arab Tutors

One of the biggest difficulties faced by non-Arab Muslim parents especially those who live in non-Muslim countries is teaching their children how to read and write in Arabic correctly. Some parents dream of teaching their children Arabic to help their children study and understand the Qur’anand preserve Islamic traditions and identity, or they want to be in touch with their Arabic roots to be able to communicate with their relatives, or simply to introduce their children to a new atmosphere and multiple cultures by teaching them a rich and wonderful language such as Arabic.

But there are some serious obstacles that come up for parents when they try to find an Arabic language course for kids that helps their children learn Arabic in the fastest and most effective way. The first and most serious is that it is very difficult to find a good skilled Native Arabic Teacher near them. Additionally, in most cases, getting a Native Arabic Speaker with years of experience teaching Arabic to children is very costly.

Fortunately, Mishkah Academy has the perfect solution to all these problems with a team of highly qualified local teachers at absolutely reasonable prices. At Mishkah Academy, you can find the best online Arabic course for your children with specialized programs and curricula that perfectly meet your child's needs to master the Arabic language and delve deeper into its magnificence.

About Arabic Course For Kids & Beginners

Arabic lessons for kids online are specially designed to cover different levels and ages in the best way to make your child learn to read, write, understand and speakArabic correctly.

At the end of this course, students will have the ability to read any Arabic text easily, as we use the most effective teaching methods and the best materials in learning Arabic such as the book of Noorani Qaida.

What Makes Mishkah Academy Best Choice?

Arabic courses specially designed for children.

Arabic lessons for kids online are specifically designed to provide your children with the exact skills they need to master the Arabic language. We have made great efforts in order to develop the best Arabic language courses for children that cover different levels and ages and meet the needs of your children.

Accepting children at an early age.

Needless to say, children's brain is like a sponge. This is the main reason why the effect of childhood learning is like engraving on stone because their minds are still fresh and they learn more quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, some researchers have shown that people who started learning how to speak Arabic - or any other second language - at an early age seemed to learn it much easier and more effectively than older learners.

Highly qualified local teachers.

It goes without discussing that there can be no successful Quran and Arabic lessons without the presence of well-trained teachers who have the necessary experience and skills because they are considered the most important factor in the educational process. At Mishkah Academy, you can find a hand-picked group of Native Arabic Teachers who are dedicated to teaching Quran, Arabic and Islamic Studies correctly and effectively.

Regular monthly reports.

We have a special monitoring system to assess your children's improvement in Arabic and the progress they are making in Arabic reading and writing. We distribute monthly progress reports that keep you track of your child's performance during the rewarding journey of learning Arabic for kids.

Flexible schedules.

Our schedules are very flexible in order to accommodate your availability at any time of the day. You can select your own schedule that suits you and your family's needs at affordable fees 24/7.

Affordable fees and top quality.

One of the biggest challenges for parents who want to teach their children Arabic is to find the right Arabic language course for children at an affordable cost. They are often concerned about the cost of having an Arabic language teacher for their children (which in most cases costs a lot). However, our goal at Mishkah Academy is to provide the best online Arabic course for your children with perfect quality and absolutely reasonable fees.

Arabic language lessons for children

Objectives of the Arabic language course for children

Stimulating children's brain and developing their curiosity about what they are learning is believed to be one of the most effective teaching aids while teaching Arabic to children. Children need to be curious about what they are learning in order to follow and retain what they are learning, and that is exactly what we do at Mishkah Academywith our best online Arabic lessons for kids.

By the end of our Arabic course for kids, your child will be able to:

Reading and writing Arabic.

Reading, reciting and memorizing Quran with Tajweed.

Arabic conversation.

And a lot!

