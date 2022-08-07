New Delhi: India recorded 18,738 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,45,732 while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933, according to the Union Health Ministry data informed on Sunday (August 7, 2022). With 40 new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,26,689 including eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national capital on Saturday reported marginal decline in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 2,311 against 2,419 on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the health bulletin. The positivity rate of the national capital has also marginally risen to 13.84 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 7,349, out of which 4,586 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,837 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,33,427, while Delhi`s total caseload is 19,67,104 and the death toll continues at 26,328.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 217.

Similarly, parts of national capital region (NCR) has also been witnessing an uptick in daily coronavirus infection. Noida reported 158 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total active cases to 871, while Ghaziabad, on the other hand, recorded 76 cases, with the active cases rising to 363.

In Noida, 94 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours. Ghaziabad also reported 49 recoveriesyesterday. Positivity rate in Ghaziabad in July stood at 0.69%, but it has now jumped to 2.75% in just six days of August.

While, the country’s daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.63 per cent, according to the ministry.