'Operation Dost': From Rescue Teams to Medicines and Dog Squads, Here's how India is Helping Earthquake-Hit Turkey

New Delhi: India has been helping Turkey and Syria with rescue operations as five major earthquakes have jolted both countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000. On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has sent three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to earthquake-hit areas in Turkey. Two teams reached Turkey and quake-stricken areas yesterday, while a third NDRF team with 51 personnel rushed to the quake-hit areas. The second C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force reaches Sanliurfa in Turkey.

Two Indian Air Force aircraft carrying a field hospital for a 30 bedded medical facility have also reached Adana, Turkey. “Our team of medical specialists will contribute to relief efforts underway,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

India's Assistance to Turkey, Syria: Rescue Teams, Medical assistance and Ready-to-eat meals

Over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance reached Syria and were received at the Damascus airport by the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji. This emergency relief assistance includes three truckloads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines, and other medical items.

“Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines, and equipment to Turkey and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian NDRF teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations.

The NDRF teams are also carrying some diesel, solar lanterns, and ready-to-eat meals, an official confirmed. The Indian government decided to rush NDRF teams along with medical aid and relief material to Turkiye following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

How has India helped Syria in the past

India over the years has been extending humanitarian, technical, and developmental assistance to Syria through bilateral and multilateral channels. Consignments of food and medicines have been supplied to Syria from time to time, including during the pandemic.