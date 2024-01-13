New Delhi: In a resolute effort to curb Pakistan's escalating terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has launched Operation Sarvashakti. This operation will strategically target terrorists on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in the Union Territory. In recent months, Pakistani proxy terrorist groups have sought to revive terrorism in the southern region of Pir Panjal, particularly in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. Tragically, around 20 troops have fallen victim to these attacks, with the latest incident on December 21, where four soldiers lost their lives in the Dera ki Gali area.

Simultaneous Counter-Terrorist Operations

Operation Sarvashakti involves coordinated counter-terrorism efforts from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges, with the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps conducting simultaneous operations. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies will collaborate closely to thwart Pakistani designs, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

Inspired By Operation Sarpvinash

The operations draw inspiration from Operation Sarpvinash, initiated in 2003, aimed at eliminating terrorists from the same areas in the southern Pir Panjal range. Army Chief General Manoj Pande emphasized the need to address the resurgence of terrorist activities in the region during detailed discussions with Corps Commanders.

High-Level Security Review In J&K

The operations come after a security meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah, involving key stakeholders like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army officials, and intelligence agencies. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has coordinated with security forces in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions to ensure cohesive action against terrorists.

The Indian Army has initiated the induction of additional troops in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, complemented by the reinforcement of the intelligence setup in the region. This strategic move aims to fortify efforts to combat terrorism effectively.

Despite provocations, security forces have exhibited restraint. In an incident in the Krishna Ghati area, troops refrained from firing back due to the presence of civilians. The Indian Army's swift action against its own officers and personnel following civilian casualties post-December 21 encounter reflects a commitment to accountability and minimizing collateral damage.

Operation Sarvashakti stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to national security, aiming to quell the resurgence of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The comprehensive strategy involves synchronized efforts across various security agencies, with a focus on precision and local cooperation.