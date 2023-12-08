Opinion: Shraddha Walkar Murder Case - Should Live-In Be Banned In India? Issue Raised In Parliament

The concept of live-in has gradually picked up among adults, especially in urban areas where youth come for jobs and studies. When an adult male and a female start living together under one roof without marriage, it is called a live-in relationship. Their relationship is similar to that of a husband and wife, but they do not have the bond of marriage. The concept of live-in may appear beneficial to some and against the culture to some, but the fact is that it has been gaining popularity among the new generation.

A few months ago, a shocking murder case came to light where a live-in partner murdered his girlfriend. The case made national headlines due to its brutality. The victim was Shraddha Walkar and the accused was Aftab. Aftab had reportedly chopped Shraddha's body into about 35 pieces and dumped her at different locations. At that time, there was also a debate about whether a live-in relationship should be acceptable or not.

Now, the issue has reached Parliament as well. BJP MP Dharambir Singh has termed it a 'disease' and demanded legislation against it. He also presented his argument while mentioning the Shraddha Walke murder case. If you ask the general public or on social media whether there should be a law regarding live-in relationships, some people will surely say that when a boy and a girl are adults, why should the government interfere in their personal matters?

Haryana MP Dharambir Singh raised the issue of live-in relationships in the Lok Sabha, stating that it is a serious and concerning issue. Everyone knows that Indian culture is renowned for brotherhood and 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family). Our social fabric is unique in the world. People worldwide admire the 'unity in diversity' of Indian culture. The tradition of arranged marriages has been prevalent in Indian society for centuries. Even today, a significant section of the country prioritizes marriages arranged by parents or family members. The consent of the bride and groom is also considered.

The BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh mentioned that traditional marriages consider many aspects such as social and personal values and preferences. The background of families is also given priority. Marriage is considered a sacred bond in India that lasts for seven generations and thus divorce rate here is very low, he said. The MP highlighted that the divorce rate has been increasing in India mostly due to love marriages. He suggested that parents' consent be made mandatory in love marriages as well.

He further stated that a new ailment has emerged in society these days, mostly prevalent in Western countries, termed 'live-in relationship.' He said that its consequences are dreadful and highlighted the incidence of the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He said that incidents like these are ruining Indian culture and spreading hatred and evil in society. If this continues, our culture will eventually collapse. He demanded the government to urgently pass laws against live-in relationships.

This is a significant issue. The concerns of the Member of Parliament are not baseless or trivial. His concerns are valid given the recent incidents. However, banning 'live-in' is not practically possible and also not good for a democratic country as it comes under fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. Parents should strive to ingrain the right values in their kids. They should focus on better parenting and restoring moral and cultural values in the kids to avoid facing such situations. In India where the concept of joint and extended families is still relevant today, moral policing in such critical issues may have a negative effect on the minds of youth.

Today, even though people live in flats and high-rise societies in a nuclear family, they still rush back to their native places during festivals. Indians always stay connected with their roots. Now, is sharing a flat or room with a boy or girl is necessary? This question needs to be left to the youth. There should be a positive debate on this matter. Indian youth need to understand the ideas and cultural values that our society has. They should be allowed to present their sides as well so that their parents can also understand their thought process.