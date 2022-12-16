Opposition MLAs create RUCKUS in Bihar Assembly, BREAK chairs while Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the House- WATCH

On the fourth day of the winter session of the Bihar assembly, there was a lot of commotion over the deaths due to alcohol. Meanwhile, as soon as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav started to speak in the House, the opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by breaking chairs. Due to that, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 7 minutes. The proceedings of the House adjourned till 12:30. Let it be known that the number of people who died due to fake liquor in Bihar's Saran has increased to 57. Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha raised the issue of deaths due to fake liquor. However, in the meantime, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House.

#WATCH | Patna: Opposition MLAs carry chairs and create ruckus in the Bihar Assembly as Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the House.



In fact, at that time, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, lost his temper in the state assembly. When Vijay Kumar Sinha of the opposition party questioned the state government's liquor ban in view of the deaths due to fake liquor in Chapra, After this, CM Nitish Kumar let go of his anger and asked the Leader of Opposition, "what happened to you... you were not in favor of prohibition?" Union Minister Ashwani Chaubey on Thursday said that death due to consumption of artificial liquor is a shadow of mourning in Bihar and Nitish Kumar is drowning in pride. People are dying from drinking fake liquor in a prohibited state and Nitish Kumar pats himself on the back. Nitish Kumar should resign immediately.

Chaubey also said that Nitish's liquor ban had failed in Bihar. The liquor mafia is flourishing. The administration patronizes them. This is why people are dying from drinking fake alcohol. The Chief Minister is not seeing all this. He is just being dogmatic. The Union Minister has said that the Nitish government has failed miserably in implementing the liquor ban in Bihar. He said that bad results of demonetisation have come out. There is silence in Chapra due to the mourning of the death. He has questioned whether Nitish Kumar should say why liquor is being banned in such a state and people are dying. The Union Minister said that the Chief Minister's statement that "he who drinks alcohol will die" shows that he has lost his conscience.