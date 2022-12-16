topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIHAR DEPUTY CM TEJASHWI YADAV

Opposition MLAs create RUCKUS in Bihar Assembly, BREAK chairs while Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the House- WATCH

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: As soon as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav started to speak in the House, the opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by breaking chairs. Due to that, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 7 minutes. The proceedings of the House adjourned till 12:30.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The number of people who died due to fake liquor in Bihar's Saran has increased to 57.
  • Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha raised the issue of deaths due to fake liquor.
  • However, in the meantime, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House.

Trending Photos

Opposition MLAs create RUCKUS in Bihar Assembly, BREAK chairs while Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the House- WATCH

On the fourth day of the winter session of the Bihar assembly, there was a lot of commotion over the deaths due to alcohol. Meanwhile, as soon as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav started to speak in the House, the opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by breaking chairs. Due to that, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 7 minutes. The proceedings of the House adjourned till 12:30. Let it be known that the number of people who died due to fake liquor in Bihar's Saran has increased to 57. Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha raised the issue of deaths due to fake liquor. However, in the meantime, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House.

In fact, at that time, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, lost his temper in the state assembly. When Vijay Kumar Sinha of the opposition party questioned the state government's liquor ban in view of the deaths due to fake liquor in Chapra, After this, CM Nitish Kumar let go of his anger and asked the Leader of Opposition, "what happened to you... you were not in favor of prohibition?" Union Minister Ashwani Chaubey on Thursday said that death due to consumption of artificial liquor is a shadow of mourning in Bihar and Nitish Kumar is drowning in pride. People are dying from drinking fake liquor in a prohibited state and Nitish Kumar pats himself on the back. Nitish Kumar should resign immediately.

Chaubey also said that Nitish's liquor ban had failed in Bihar. The liquor mafia is flourishing. The administration patronizes them. This is why people are dying from drinking fake alcohol. The Chief Minister is not seeing all this. He is just being dogmatic. The Union Minister has said that the Nitish government has failed miserably in implementing the liquor ban in Bihar. He said that bad results of demonetisation have come out. There is silence in Chapra due to the mourning of the death. He has questioned whether Nitish Kumar should say why liquor is being banned in such a state and people are dying. The Union Minister said that the Chief Minister's statement that "he who drinks alcohol will die" shows that he has lost his conscience.

Live Tv

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi YadavNitish KumarBihar AssemblyBihar hooch tragedy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!